8-year-old boy wins National Qur'anic Recital Competition

Religion of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eight-year-old Abdul Ganie Khalid has won the maiden edition of the National Qur'anic Recital Competition at the grand finale held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on October 22, 2021.



Abdul Ganie Khalid from Accra was the youngest participant in the competition that saw children not older than 13 years old from three regions, i.e., Northern, Ashanti and Greater Accra, display their Qur'an recitation and memorization skills.



He won a cash prize of GHc1,000 and some gift items. 11-year-old Abdul Moomen Abdallah, also from Accra, finished in second place and 13-year-old Fatimatu Ayub, from Kumasi, finished in third place. They received GHc800 and GHc500 respectively with some gift items.



Over 15 finalists took turns to recite Qur'anic verses from memory to a team of four judges and dozens of attendants who cheered on their favourites as they score points for fluency, pronunciation and pauses among other criteria.



In attendance were the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and many other dignitaries. Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat Dramani wowed the audience with some poetry on unity.



The event was organised by Ssent Media Concepts.