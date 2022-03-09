8 new players expected in Black Stars squad for Nigeria games

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Eight Black Stars players who were not part of the African Cup of Nations squad have reportedly been called up to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.



The names include six debutants and two returnees who will form part of the soon-to-be-announced squad.



The debutants include former Ghana U-23 winger, Osman Bukari, Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo, Willem II, Leeroy Owusu, As Roma youngster, Felix Afena Gyan, Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Korsah, and Southampton's Mohammed Salisu.



Whereas, Orlando Pirates striker, Richard Ofori is expected to make his injury return after missing the 2021 AFCON. Also Aderletch midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru is said to make the cut.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is said to have submitted his list to the Black Stars Management Committee a few weeks ago.



The Executive Council of the GFA will hold discussions with the management committee on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the official on Thursday, March 10.



However, Nigeria announced their squad for the crucial doubleheader on March 4, 2022.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



