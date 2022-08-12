8 Ghanaians expected to shine on matchday two of English Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

The Premier League return this weekend and as usual and we are rooting for the Ghanaian players to get much playing time as they did on matchday one.



Eight Ghanaians are expected to feature in this weekend's round of games and we have our eyes on them alongside others in the major leagues in Europe.



Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salissu, Jordan Ayew, and Jeffrey Schlup are the eight Ghanaians expected to feature on matchday two of the Premier League.



Here is a preview of the 8 Ghanaians teams and their fixtures on matchday two of the Premier League.



Arsenal vs Leicester City



At the Emirates Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022, three Ghanaians will face off as the Gunners host the Foxes on matchday two.



Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are the two Ghanaian players in the Arsenal first team while Daniel Amartey will be in the all-blue jersey to defend Leicester City at the Emirates.



The Arsenal duo have already won their first Ghanaian battle by beating Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlup's Crystal Palace.



Brighton and Hove Albion



Tariq Lamptey was a 73rd substitute for the Seagulls who beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in their opening game of the season.



The Black Stars defender impressed with the few minutes he got in the game as he nears full fitness to start games for Graham Potter and his Brighton team.



Brighton will take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium for their second game of the new season and Tariq Lamptey will be eyeing some minutes in the game.



Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspurs



Despite being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, Callum Hudson Odoi is expected to be part of Thomas Tuchel's matchday squad according to reports.



Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad as Chelsea got their 2022/23 season underway with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.



However, with Chelsea wanting to convince the player to stay, it is likely that Callum will play part in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs.



Mohammed Salisu



The new Black Stars had a difficult start to the new season after scoring an own goal and making an error for Tottenham's 4th goal against Southampton.



Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl described Mohammed Salisu as not good enough after the game, and the Ghanaian need to set things straight with his coach in the second game of the season against Leeds United.



Southampton will host Leeds United at home at the Saint Mary's Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



Liverpool vs Crystal Palace



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will visit Anfield for Crystal Palace's second game of the season against Liverpool.



Both Liverpool and Crystal Palace dropped points on matchday against Arsenal and Fulham respectively and will be looking forward to getting their first three points of the same.



Both Jordan and Schlupp started the game against Arsenal and will most likely do so against Liverpool.



