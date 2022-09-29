70% of players invited for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies will go to the World Cup - Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has confirmed that 70 percent of the players invited for the Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies will make it to the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana lined up two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of preparations ahead of the tournament in November.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea and the friendlies will give the team the needed preparations ahead of the Mundial.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil in the first friendly game played in Le Havre, France on Friday. A brace from Richarlison and Marquinoius ensured the Selecaeo continued their dominance on the Black Stars.



Brazil have recorded five straight wins against Ghana at the senior level.



Coach Otto Addo admitted to mistakes in his starting eleven after the defeat and hopes to select a good team based on performance in the game against Nicaragua today.



The Dortmund trainer confirmed that 70 percent of the 29 players invited during this international break will make Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.



“70 percent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana’s squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar, Addo told Bild.



He added, “The remaining 30 percent will be “tight decisions”.



“We’re watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October,” added the 47-year-old.



Below is the list of players invited for the September friendlies





GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen) Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)



DEFENDERS: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot) Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC) Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg) Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC) Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) Stephan Kofi Ambrosius (Karlsruher SC)



MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC) Iddrisu Baba Mohammed (Real Mallorca) Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg) Mohammed Kudus (AFC Ajax) Andre Ayew (Al Sadd FC)



WINGERS: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes) Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) Abdul Fatawu Issahaku(Sporting Lisbon) Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade) Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Antoine Selorm Semenyo (Bristol City)



STRIKERS: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Felix Afena-Gyan (US Cremonese)