68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness

Papa Poloo plays for Kwahu Fodua



Papa Poloo works at fuel station on part-time basis



Kazuyoshi Miur is oldest professional footballer in the world



Ghana's oldest footballer, Papa Poloo has shared the secret behind his energy level to play football 68-year-old.



The Kwahu Fodua FC has said he avoids a lot of meals including Jollof to keep his body in the right shape for his footballing activities.



"I don’t eat anyhow, like jollof rice and the likes," he said in a video posted by Angel FM's Saddick Adams.



Papa Polo in the video talked about his journey in football.



"I played for Okwawu United. I joined a club in Cote d'Ivoire after leaving Okwawu. I couldn't get any club to play for after leaving Cote d’Ivoire because of war.



"When I was in school, our teachers used to tell us that football can help us travel abroad. So I wanted to play football and travel abroad. I was progressing if not for the war I would have gone far," he added



He also shared the story behind his name Poloo.



"I had the name at Concrete Stadium in Accra. My friends said I played like (Hearts of Oak and Black Stars legend) Mohammed Poloo so added Poloo to my name."



Poloo plays for Kwahu Fodua FC, a third-tier side based in the Eastern region, Ghana. He is a midfielder with eye witness claiming he could play full throttle of a game without showing any signs of tiredness.



Football is his part-time job. He works as a pump attendant at a fuel station on the Kumasi-Accra Highway



Papa Poloo does not play in a professional league, however, he is the oldest active footballer in Ghana.



The World's oldest professional footballer is Japanese, Kazuyoshi Miura, who plays for Suzuki Point Getters at age 54.





