5 trophies in 2 years: Samuel Boadu becomes the new emperor of Ghana football

Samuel Boadu equals Jones Attuquayefio's 22-year-old record



Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title



Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash



In less than two years in charge of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has conquered and won everything there is to win for the Phobians.



Coach Samuel Boadu added another trophy to the cabinet of Accra Hearts of Oak after leading the Phobians to win a record 12th FA Cup title against Bechem United.



The Phobians on Sunday, June 26, had to stage a comeback at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to beat the Hunters, who had taken the lead in the 45th minute through striker Emmanuel Avornyo.



A quick response from Caleb Amankwah and a second-half goal from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ensured that Accra Hearts of Oak will be playing in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup as champions of the FA Cup.



This trophy becomes Samuel Boadu's 5th since becoming the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak fans couldn't stop singing his name at the stadium and praising him on social media after the game.



He has now become the second coach to win the FA Cup in two consecutive seasons after the great Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, who won it in 1999 and 2000 with his '64 Battalion team.



Boadu has won the Ghana Premier League, Super Cup, President's Cup and FA Cup twice, making it five trophies in less than two years.



Samuel Boadu will now face Dr. Propser Narteh Ogum's Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Super Cup on September 4, 2022.





Meet the new Emperor and Conqueror of Ghana football. He is called Samuel Boadu #MTNFACup2022

Ghana Premier League ????

MTN FA Cup ????????

President cup ????

Super Cup ????



Five trophies in two seasons pic.twitter.com/MOau5wwKA9