5 outstanding performers in the Black Galaxies' win over Benin

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana thumped Benin in the first leg of the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifier.



The Black Galaxies put three past the Squirrels to record a comprehensive 3-0 win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, and Gladson Awako were on the scoresheet as Ghana took a giant step toward qualifying for the next round.



The Black Galaxies had an exceptional performance, with many players bringing their A-game to the fore.



Among the stunning performances, five players stood out and earned praises after the game.





Here are the five-player who



Daniel Afriyie



Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh did what he does best; being a cut in the throat for defenders with his intelligent movement, finding space through the channel and his good hold-up play.



He scored from the spot to give Ghana the lead. He earned plaudits for his confidence and effectiveness throughout the game.



Kassim Razak



Kassim Razak contained the midfield. With his progressive passes, he established the rhythm for the team and controlled the tempo.



The Great Olympics midfielder's performance after the victory did not go unnoticed as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko supporters expressed their desire to see him in their respective club colours.



Umar Bashiru



The playmaker for Karela United was subbed on in the second half. He was fun to watch because of his vision and elegance on the ball.



With a deft defence-splitting ball, he assisted Gladson Awako to score the third goal.



Many people chose him as their man of the match despite his brief playing time.



Evans Osei-Wusu



Evans Osei-Wusu, a winger for Tema Youth, had a memorable afternoon. The relentless wideman wreaked havoc on the right side with his pacing and flair, as well as his confidence to take on defenders.



Additionally, he tracked back to assist the defence, which saw him win some duels and tackles in the process.



Following his outstanding performance, Ghanaian football enthusiasts took to social media to hail the young winger.



Randolph Augutine



Randolph Augustine shut down the right side. He had a perfect game.



The Karela United full-back provided the squad with stability on the right. His pairing with Osei-Wusu was brilliant, so everything passed through them.



Many tagged him as the best in the country after the game.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:











EE/BOG