5 Hearts players named in Black Galaxies team for CHAN qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: phobianews.com

Gladson Awako, Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Seidu Suraj, Mohammed Alhassan, and Dennis Korsah have been named in Annor Walker’s Black Galaxies squad for the start of the CHAN 2023 campaign later this month.



Their first game against Benin, in Cape Coast, is scheduled on Sunday 24 July, as is their return fixture in Benin days later.



Hearts’ Richard Attah named in the initial list was dropped after weeks of assessment at the Prampram Soccerman Centre of Excellence. Awako, whose name was conspicuously missing from the earlier list was handed a call-up by his former manager largely because of his inspired performance for the Phobians in the FA Cup triumph over Bechem United last weekend.



The tournament is slated for January 2023 in Algeria. The Black Galaxies have failed to make appearances in the last three editions since 2nd-place finishes in 2009 and 2014.