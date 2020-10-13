Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Global Media Alliance

4th GMA webinar series to lead conversation on digital media and elections 2020

Global Media Alliance (GMA), a market leader in Integrated Marketing Communications, will focus on the influence of Digital Media on the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections amidst COVID-19 for the fourth edition of the GMA Webinar Series.



This edition comes after three successful previous versions in the series.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, 20th October, 2020 at 10am GMT via Zoom video conferencing platform and will also be broadcasted live on e.TV Ghana.

Mr. Martin Ankrah, Project Director for the webinar series broke down the rationale behind the topic for the fourth edition;



“Ghana will go to the polls in December and in previous years, we would have witnessed a mammoth of rallies by now. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made that impossible leaving politicians to resort to other alternatives. With the help of our experts, this edition will expand on the role that digital media can play in this year’s elections”, he explained.



The key resource persons for the fourth webinar series are Dr. Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Mr. Maximus Amertogoh, a Digital Expert and Mr. Eli Daniel Wilson, Team Lead for Whoopro.



The series will be hosted by Fati Ali-Shaibu, a Broadcast Journalist at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company.



All interested persons can participate in the webinar by registering at gmaworld.com/webinar-series/



The Global Media Alliance webinar series is partnered by e.tv Ghana, Happy FM, YFM, Perception Management International and Business and Financial Times Newspaper.



Global Media Alliance (GMA) is an Integrated Marketing Communications Company with over 20 years of experience and expertise in PR and Media Consultancy, Event Management and Brand Activations, Creative Designs & Production and Digital Innovations.

