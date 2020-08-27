You are here: HomeSports2020 08 27Article 1044271

Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

45th MTN-SWAG awards set for October 10

SWAG MTN Awards logo


This year’s Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards will take place on October 10, 2020.

The awards sponsored by telecommunication giants, MTN, were originally scheduled for May 23, 2020.

However, organisers were forced to put it on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic as the country at the time was on lockdown.

The SWAG Awards which is in the 45th edition is the longest-running sports awards and is set to confer honours on over 30 sportsmen and sportswomen in the country.

Below are the nominees for the awards;

Personality of the Year:

Richard Oblitey Commey

4X100mts Relay Team:

Botso Nkegbe

National Team of the Year:

Weightlifting

4×4 Relay Team

Footballer of the Year (Male):

Jordan Ayew

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Footballer of the Year (Female):

Grace Asantewaa

Janet Egyiri

Elizabeth Addo

Footballer of the Player (Local):

Joseph Esso

Felix Annan

Shafiu Mumuni

Coach of the Year:

Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)

Professional Boxer of the Year:

Richard Oblitey Commey

Amateur Boxer of the Year:

Shakul Samed

Female Athlete of the Year:

Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)

Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa (High Jumper)

Male Athlete of the Year:

Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)

Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)

Para-Athlete of the Year

Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam

Table Tennis Player of the Year:

Emmanuel Commey

Prospect of the Year

Rose Amoanimaa

Nuhu Gado Ibrahim

Grace Obour

Rugby Player of the Year:

Anita Halm – Female

Alex Dorpenyo – Male

Armwrestler of the Year:

Derrick Kwakye – Male

Grace Mintah – Female

Weightlifters of the Year:

Christian Amoah(Male)

Winnifred Ntumi(Female)

Hockey Player of the Year (Male):

Ernest Opoku

Emmanuel Ankomah

Eugene Acheampong

Hockey Player of the Year (Female):

Mavis Berko

Elizabeth Opoku

Nafisatu Umaru

SWAG TOP 5:

Armwrestling

Badminton

Weightlifting

Athletics

Rugby

Dedication and Valour:

Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars

Professional Golfer of the Year:

Vincent Torgah

Emos Korblah

Kojo Barnni

Taekwondo Athlete of the Year:

Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female

Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male

Special and Meritorious Awards:

Oteng Aboagye

Abdul Haye Yartey

Richard Akporkavie

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Beach Volleyball Team

Corporate Award:

MTN

ABL

Ghana GasGoil

TT Brothers

President’s Award:

Hon Joe Aggrey

Oheneba Charles

