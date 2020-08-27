Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

45th MTN-SWAG awards set for October 10

SWAG MTN Awards logo

This year’s Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards will take place on October 10, 2020.



The awards sponsored by telecommunication giants, MTN, were originally scheduled for May 23, 2020.



However, organisers were forced to put it on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic as the country at the time was on lockdown.



The SWAG Awards which is in the 45th edition is the longest-running sports awards and is set to confer honours on over 30 sportsmen and sportswomen in the country.



Below are the nominees for the awards;



Personality of the Year:



Richard Oblitey Commey



4X100mts Relay Team:



Botso Nkegbe



National Team of the Year:



Weightlifting



4×4 Relay Team



Footballer of the Year (Male):



Jordan Ayew



Mubarak Wakaso



Thomas Partey



Footballer of the Year (Female):



Grace Asantewaa



Janet Egyiri



Elizabeth Addo



Footballer of the Player (Local):



Joseph Esso



Felix Annan



Shafiu Mumuni



Coach of the Year:



Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)



Professional Boxer of the Year:



Richard Oblitey Commey



Amateur Boxer of the Year:



Shakul Samed



Female Athlete of the Year:



Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)



Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)



Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa (High Jumper)



Male Athlete of the Year:



Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)



Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)



Para-Athlete of the Year



Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam



Table Tennis Player of the Year:



Emmanuel Commey



Prospect of the Year



Rose Amoanimaa



Nuhu Gado Ibrahim



Grace Obour



Rugby Player of the Year:



Anita Halm – Female



Alex Dorpenyo – Male



Armwrestler of the Year:



Derrick Kwakye – Male



Grace Mintah – Female



Weightlifters of the Year:



Christian Amoah(Male)



Winnifred Ntumi(Female)



Hockey Player of the Year (Male):



Ernest Opoku



Emmanuel Ankomah



Eugene Acheampong



Hockey Player of the Year (Female):



Mavis Berko



Elizabeth Opoku



Nafisatu Umaru



SWAG TOP 5:



Armwrestling



Badminton



Weightlifting



Athletics



Rugby



Dedication and Valour:



Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars



Professional Golfer of the Year:



Vincent Torgah



Emos Korblah



Kojo Barnni



Taekwondo Athlete of the Year:



Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female



Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male



Special and Meritorious Awards:



Oteng Aboagye



Abdul Haye Yartey



Richard Akporkavie



Nii Odartey Lamptey



Beach Volleyball Team



Corporate Award:



MTN



ABL



Ghana GasGoil



TT Brothers



President’s Award:



Hon Joe Aggrey



Oheneba Charles

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.