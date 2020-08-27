45th MTN-SWAG awards set for October 10

Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020
This year’s Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards will take place on October 10, 2020.
The awards sponsored by telecommunication giants, MTN, were originally scheduled for May 23, 2020.
However, organisers were forced to put it on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic as the country at the time was on lockdown.
The SWAG Awards which is in the 45th edition is the longest-running sports awards and is set to confer honours on over 30 sportsmen and sportswomen in the country.
Below are the nominees for the awards;
Personality of the Year:
Richard Oblitey Commey
4X100mts Relay Team:
Botso Nkegbe
National Team of the Year:
Weightlifting
4×4 Relay Team
Footballer of the Year (Male):
Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey
Footballer of the Year (Female):
Grace Asantewaa
Janet Egyiri
Elizabeth Addo
Footballer of the Player (Local):
Joseph Esso
Felix Annan
Shafiu Mumuni
Coach of the Year:
Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)
Professional Boxer of the Year:
Richard Oblitey Commey
Amateur Boxer of the Year:
Shakul Samed
Female Athlete of the Year:
Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)
Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa (High Jumper)
Male Athlete of the Year:
Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)
Para-Athlete of the Year
Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam
Table Tennis Player of the Year:
Emmanuel Commey
Prospect of the Year
Rose Amoanimaa
Nuhu Gado Ibrahim
Grace Obour
Rugby Player of the Year:
Anita Halm – Female
Alex Dorpenyo – Male
Armwrestler of the Year:
Derrick Kwakye – Male
Grace Mintah – Female
Weightlifters of the Year:
Christian Amoah(Male)
Winnifred Ntumi(Female)
Hockey Player of the Year (Male):
Ernest Opoku
Emmanuel Ankomah
Eugene Acheampong
Hockey Player of the Year (Female):
Mavis Berko
Elizabeth Opoku
Nafisatu Umaru
SWAG TOP 5:
Armwrestling
Badminton
Weightlifting
Athletics
Rugby
Dedication and Valour:
Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars
Professional Golfer of the Year:
Vincent Torgah
Emos Korblah
Kojo Barnni
Taekwondo Athlete of the Year:
Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female
Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male
Special and Meritorious Awards:
Oteng Aboagye
Abdul Haye Yartey
Richard Akporkavie
Nii Odartey Lamptey
Beach Volleyball Team
Corporate Award:
MTN
ABL
Ghana GasGoil
TT Brothers
President’s Award:
Hon Joe Aggrey
Oheneba Charles
