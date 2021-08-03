You are here: HomeSports2021 08 03Article 1323586

43-players handed Black Stars ‘B’ call up

Forty-three players drawn from the various Ghanaian Premier League and Division Clubs have been invited as the Black Stars ‘B’ team to commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.

The invited players according to a GhanaGuardian report sighted by GhanaWeb are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, August 4.

Below are the invited players:

Goal Keepers

Richard Attah - Hearts of Oak

Razak Abalora - Asante Kotoko

Danlard Ibrahim - King Faisal

Stephen Kweku - Olympics

Richard Baidoo - Karela fc

Right Back

Fatawu Mohammed - Hearts of Oak

Philemon Baffour - Dreams FC

Simon Martey - Ebusua Dwarfs

Left Back

Ibrahim Imoro - Asante Kotoko

Dennis Korsah - Ebusua Dwarfs

Yakubu Shaibu - Kotoku Royals

Center Back

Rashid Mohammed - Eleven Wonders

Robert Addo - Hearts of Oak

Konadu Yiadom - WAFA

Ismail Abdul Ganiu - Asante Kotoko

Ibrahim Abdlah - Dreams FC

Terry Yegbe - Vision FC

Defensive midfield

Benjamin Afutu Kotey - Hearts of Oak

Razak Kasim - Olympics

George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs

Maxwell Arthur - Dreams FC

Central Midfield

Salifu Moro - Bechem United

David Abagna Sandan - Ashantigold

Offensive Midfield

Gladson Awako - Olympics

Salifu Ibrahim - Hearts of Oak

Augustine Boakye - WAFA

Rashid Nortey - Medeama SC

Frederick Ansah Botchway - Hearts of Oak

Wingers

Jonah Attuquaye - Legon Cities

Enock Asubonteng - WAFA

Emmanuel Gyamfi - Asante Kotoko

Samuel Ashie Quaye - Olympics

Daniel Barnie Afriyie - Hearts of Oak

Victor Oduro - Dreams FC

Augustine Boakye - Kotoku Royals

Attackers

Kwame Peprah - King Faisal

Diawise Taylor - Karela United

Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea

Maxwell Abbey Quaye - Olympics

Prince Opoku Agyemang - Medeama SC

Abdul Rauf Salifu - Accra Lions

Alhassan Siisu - Steadfast FC

Prince Owusu - Bibiani Gold stars