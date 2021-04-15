3FM Tour Du Ghana happening on Saturday 24th April 2021

Press Releases of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: 3FM

Management of 3FM, lifestyle radio brand and subsidiary of Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, Media General, is organizing the maiden edition of the 3FM Tour Du Ghana on Saturday 24th April 2021.



3FM Tour Du Ghana is a cycling competition for professional cyclists from the cycling fraternity in Ghana with a route plan from Tema to Akosombo. According to the organizers, amateurs are also welcomed to join the competition



At stake for contestants are a range of prize packages including cash amount, products and services from 3FM and sponsors. The ultimate prize is a whooping cash amount of GHC10,000 for the winner plus consolation prizes for all contestants.



The Chief Operations Officer of the Media General Group and Acting General Manager for MG Radio, Winfred Kingsley Afful highlighted the benefits of healthy living and exercising which is one of the reasons for 3FM introducing the competition.



He said “to be fit and healthy you need to be physically active. Regular physical activity can help protect you from serious diseases such as obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes and arthritis.



Riding your bicycle regularly is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of health problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle. Cycling is a healthy, low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from young children to older adults. It is also fun, cheap and good for the environment”.



Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in 3FM Tour Du Ghana to exercise and stand the chance to win amazing prizes.