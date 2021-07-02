36-year-old Anthony Annan eyes return to Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Anthony Annan insists he hasn't retired from international duty and is eyeing a return to the Black Stars.



The holding midfielder was a mainstay in the Black Stars at his prime. Between 2007 and 2013, Annan made 67 appearances and scored two goals.



It has been eight years since he last wore the Black Stars jersey, but Annan hasn't given up.



“I am a Ghanaian and my doors are always open if my nation needs my services,” he told Skyy Power FM.



The 36-year-old, currently on the books of Finnish club FC Inter Turku, made his Black Stars debut on 27 March 2007 in Sweden against Brazil.



He featured at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



Annan played 12 matches for Turku in the 2020/21 season.