3 wingers who could make Otto Addo’s squad for the World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has roughly a month and a half to finalize his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Later this month, the German-based tactician would get a clearer idea of how his squad should shape up for the Mundial with two important FIFA international friendly duels against Brazil’s A Selecao and Nicaragua in France and Spain respectively.



Addo, who made two FIFA World Cup appearances in his international career (against the Czech Republic and the USA – in 2006), is expected to continue to monitor all Ghanaian players at his disposal as he continues to narrow down on the best materials to make a statement for Ghana in a difficult group which features Portugal, old-foes Uruguay, and South Korea.



The form of Ajax Amsterdam star Kudus Mohammed is stirring up excitement among Ghanaian fans as the tournament’s start date draws closer.



Judging by form guides and performance, verve, skill set, and experience, these three wingers must be on the plane to Qatar in November as the four-time African champions attempt to make a statement at the global level once more.



Osman Bukari – Red Star Belgrade



The former Anderlecht U21 star has hit the ground running in Serbia since arriving in the landlocked Southeastern and Central European country from Belgian side KAA Gent. Bukari, a former Ghana U23 steamroller, has bagged 7 goals and provided 1 assist in both domestic and continental competitions for Crveno-beli who are currently leading the Super Liga table despite playing fewer games than second-placed Cukaricki.



Bukari’s primary weapons are two – his explosive pace and shooting precision. This ability puts him above almost every Ghanaian attacker available now. He is currently involved in UEFA Europa League football for the 33-time Serbian champions.



Frank Acheampong – Shenzhen F.C



It came as a big surprise to everyone when Frank Acheampong was left out of the Ghana squad for the upcoming FIFA international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua. Every modern side must have a Frank Acheampong in their armoury. When unleashed on the left wing, the directness of the former Anderlecht winger becomes a problem for almost every defence in the world.



Currently, the Shenzhen F.C attacker is among the top 3 fastest players globally on FIFA 2022. He is only rated behind Adama Traore and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. In a granular FIFA 22 analysis, he was rated with a pace 94, overall speed 77, potential 77, and a value of £10 million. This arsenal cannot be left home while Ghana must make an impact global at all costs.



In this season’s campaign in the Chinese Super League, the former FIFA U20 World Cup medallist has netted 6 times in 12 league games. He adds goals to his games. Despite lasting just 22 minutes in his last international appearance for Ghana, Acheampong provided an assist for Thomas Partey to score the equaliser for the Black Stars who drew 2-2 with Iceland in an international friendly.



Kamaldeen Sulemana – Stade Rennes



The Stade Rennes playmaker is noted for his deft dribbling skills, speed, ball control, and long-range shots. Kamaldeen is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the French Ligue 1.



Though he is yet to glitter in the Ghana jersey since making his debut in October 2020 against Mali, the Techiman-born still has got a lot to offer if he is deployed at the right position in the midfield of play.



He is becoming a renowned character for being able to put the ball on the turf, where he can dart, jink and weave his way past opponents with some ease.



Together with Frank Acheampong and Osman Bukari, Ghana’s attack should look fearsome to any opposition, especially with the form of Kudus Mohammed and Inaki Williams for Ajax and Athletic Club respectively.