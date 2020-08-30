Sports News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

€3 million rated striker Benjamin Tetteh could be on his way to Yeni Malatyaspor - Reports

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Sparta Prague striker, Benjamin Tetteh could be on his way to Turkey with Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.



The 23-year-old is eager to move from Czech where he has played in the last four years.



According to reports in the Turkish media, Yeni Malatyaspor could be his next destination for the €3 million-valued striker.



Last season, giants Galatasaray were said to be interested but nothing happened during the transfer window.



It is feared that Benjamin Tetteh might not move this summer after previous suitors Stade Reims and FC Copenhagen lost interest in the lanky forward.



Benjamin Tetteh scored 8 goals in 33 league appearances for Sparta Prague in the 2019/20 season.



He was signed by Belgian side Standard de Liège in 2015, at the age of 18, following a high-quality U20 World Cup.

