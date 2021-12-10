2nd edition of Koforidua Marathon comes off December 11

Track & Field News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The 2021 edition of the Koforidua Marathon will come off on Saturday, December 11, 2021. This has been confirmed by the organizers of the event.



The Koforidua Marathon 2021 is Organised by Ansoff Marketing & The Koforidua Marathon Foundation in Collaboration with the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

After a successful marathon last year 2020, the second edition this year is expected to be even bigger, fun packed and more exciting.



This year’s Koforidua Marathon is being supported by the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency, the Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi.



According to Kwabena Bediako Antwi-Dako (IBK), the MD for Ansoff Marketing Consult and CEO of The Koforidua Marathon Foundation, the team is poised for the event and confident it will live up to the massive expectations.



“My outfit has been working on the event for the past months and I am also ably assisted by Edmund Boateng, the Sales and Marketing Manager for Ansoff Marketing Consult and the Koforidua Marathon Foundation, and playing a key role in the organisation of the event,” he said.



He further added…….“We, as organisers are hoping that at the end of this year’s marathon that will cover some 42km distance, talents will be unearthed and nurtured to represent Ghana at continental marathon competitions and games.”

The Ghana Athletics Association is fully involved and playing their role as mandated by Law to oversee Athletics in the country.



Background



Ismael Fialor and Sakat Lariba were crowned the 2020 Koforidua Marathon champions after they won the 42.190 kilometres distance race to mark the maiden edition.



The Marathon saw 213 Athletes both male and female from Volta Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Northern Region and Greater Accra participating for an ultimate prize.