You are here: HomeSports2022 07 15Article 1583189

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

25 players report for Black Challenge Training ahead of Tri-Nation tourney

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The national amputee football team The national amputee football team

Head coach, Richard Obeng has welcomed 25 players in their first training ahead of the tri-nation tournament in the United Kingdom, UK.

The coach named a provisional 31-man provisional team for the Tri-Nation, a new tournament introduced by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the 2022 Amputee World Cup in Turkey.

Nine (9) foreign-based players made the cut before it was whittled down to 18 players for the competition which starts from July 29-31, 2022.

The Black Challenge contingent will leave Ghana for England later this month for the Tri-Nation competition which will feature Poland and host–England which forms part of the preparation activities for the amputee world cup.

Below is the list of player 31 players invited to start camping:

Richard Arthur Opentil – Sahinbey Amputees S.K. -Turkey

Mubarik Mohammed – Sahinbey Amputees S. K – Turkey

Hamza Mohammed – Pendik Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Fuseini Iddi – Pendik Amputee S.K – Turkey

Richard Ekwam – Konya Spor Amputee S.K – Turkey

Yahaya Yussif – Sahinbey Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Emanuel Allotey – Sisli Yeditepe Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Collins Gyamfi – Konyaspor Amputee S.K – Turkey

Cephas Anum – Konyaspor Amputee S. K – Turkey

Bernard Duodu – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Bawa Sambia – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Jabil Issah – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Mohammed Abdul Gafar – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Abdulia Kanyiri Suleiman – Our Hope AFC – Ghana

Seth Larbi – Our Hope AFC- Ghana

Bright Xornam Essie – Our Hope AFC – Ghana

Anokye Stephen – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Daniel Sean Denteh – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Michael Esiem Aryeh – Global AFC – Ghana

Atsu Abor – Global AFC – Ghana

Prince Nyarko – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Kwaku Anor – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Stephen Attah Asante – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Blewu Cashius Mensah – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Emanuel Osei Kwadwo – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Mensah Paul – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Rafiu Amidu – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Seidu Abdul Razak – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Isaac Kwabena Eshun – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Brown William – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Quarshie Isaac – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment