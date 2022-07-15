25 players report for Black Challenge Training ahead of Tri-Nation tourney

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Head coach, Richard Obeng has welcomed 25 players in their first training ahead of the tri-nation tournament in the United Kingdom, UK.



The coach named a provisional 31-man provisional team for the Tri-Nation, a new tournament introduced by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the 2022 Amputee World Cup in Turkey.



Nine (9) foreign-based players made the cut before it was whittled down to 18 players for the competition which starts from July 29-31, 2022.



The Black Challenge contingent will leave Ghana for England later this month for the Tri-Nation competition which will feature Poland and host–England which forms part of the preparation activities for the amputee world cup.



Below is the list of player 31 players invited to start camping:



Richard Arthur Opentil – Sahinbey Amputees S.K. -Turkey



Mubarik Mohammed – Sahinbey Amputees S. K – Turkey



Hamza Mohammed – Pendik Amputee S.K. – Turkey



Fuseini Iddi – Pendik Amputee S.K – Turkey



Richard Ekwam – Konya Spor Amputee S.K – Turkey



Yahaya Yussif – Sahinbey Amputee S.K. – Turkey



Emanuel Allotey – Sisli Yeditepe Amputee S.K. – Turkey



Collins Gyamfi – Konyaspor Amputee S.K – Turkey



Cephas Anum – Konyaspor Amputee S. K – Turkey



Bernard Duodu – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana



Bawa Sambia – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana



Jabil Issah – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana



Mohammed Abdul Gafar – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana



Abdulia Kanyiri Suleiman – Our Hope AFC – Ghana



Seth Larbi – Our Hope AFC- Ghana



Bright Xornam Essie – Our Hope AFC – Ghana



Anokye Stephen – Eafsa AFC – Ghana



Daniel Sean Denteh – Eafsa AFC – Ghana



Michael Esiem Aryeh – Global AFC – Ghana



Atsu Abor – Global AFC – Ghana



Prince Nyarko – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana



Kwaku Anor – Eafsa AFC – Ghana



Stephen Attah Asante – Eafsa AFC – Ghana



Blewu Cashius Mensah – Amugisco AFC – Ghana



Emanuel Osei Kwadwo – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana



Mensah Paul – Amugisco AFC – Ghana



Rafiu Amidu – Kumapem AFC – Ghana



Seidu Abdul Razak – Kumapem AFC – Ghana



Isaac Kwabena Eshun – Kumapem AFC – Ghana



Brown William – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana



Quarshie Isaac – Amugisco AFC – Ghana