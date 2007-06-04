NDC MPs would not take part in passing bad laws

General News of Monday, 4 June 2007

Source: GNA

Tamale, June 4, GNA- Mr. Inusah Fuseini, National Democratic Party (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has said that NDC Members of Parliament would not cooperate with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to pass bad laws.



He said the NDC MP's had therefore vowed to resist the implementation of the Representation of the Peoples Amendment Law (ROPAL) saying this would be "Over our dead bodies". Mr. Fuseini was speaking at a public forum organised by the 64 Bench, a wing of the NDC to commemorate activities marking the 28th anniversary of the 1979 June 4 uprising led by former President J.J. Rawlings.



He said the NDC would make sure that "The stealing that the NPP did during the 2004 elections would not be allowed to happen again", adding "We are moving to wrestle power from the NPP, if you stand in our way we would crush you".



He said the NPP government was corrupt and full of incompetent people who were only interested in themselves and not the welfare of the people.



Dr. Tony Aidoo, a leading member of the NDC said the NPP government was not practicing democracy as it claims since democracy was not meaningful if there was no grassroots participation, while constitutional rule did not imply democracy. He alleged that the NPP government had turned Ghana into a military base for the US and said this had made the country vulnerable to attacks by terrorist.



Dr. Aidoo who lambasted the government on almost every issue, then took on the Editor of the "Daily Guide" newspaper, Gina Blay and castigated her for using her newspaper to constantly criticize some leading members of the NDC, including its founder, former President Rawlings and he, Aidoo himself.



Alhaji Abdulai Harunah, NDC Regional Secretary who gave a brief history of the events that led to the June 4 uprising said the events were "Still significant and relevant, as all the factors that led to June 4 still exist in the country".



He urged NDC supporters to be wary of the propaganda been employed by the NPP to disintegrate the NDC and called on all the party faithful to rally behind Professor John Evans Atta Mills to wrestle power from the NPP come December 2008.



