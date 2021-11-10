24 Black Star players travel to South Africa to face Ethiopia

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Twenty-four players will travel to South Africa on Tuesday for the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



Fifteen players trained in Accra on Monday as the team started preparations for the final two games of Group G in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars trained on Tuesday morning ahead of the trip to Johannesburg. Ghana is hoping to make a return to the World Cup after missing out in the 2018 edition in Russia. A win over Ethiopia and South Africa will guarantee Ghana a place in the play-offs.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)



Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)



Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)



Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)



Meanwhile Jonathan Mensah (Injured), Thomas Partey (Injured) and Felix Afena Gyan (Unavailable) will not travel with the team to South Africa for the clash against Ethiopia.



The Group G encounter will take place at the Orlando stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 15:00Hrs GMT.