2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Watch highlights of Ghana’s lifeless performance in Comoros defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana lost to Comoros by a goal to nil at the Moroni Stadium in their second 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday evening, putting up a lifeless performance.



The Black Stars conceded a poor goal toward the end of the first half to lose away from home, failing to grab the opportunity to top Group I after the first two qualifying matches.



The Black Stars are now third in Group I with three points from two games and will need some consistent wins to reclaim the top spot.



Antoine Semenyo should have put the Black Stars ahead just two minutes in but he miraculously fired wide from point-blank range.



Inaki Williams also had two clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities to put Ghana ahead but he also failed to hit the target when it was easier to score.



Ghana will now shift focus to the 2023 AFCON in early January before getting back to the World Cup qualifiers later in March.



Watch the highlights below:



