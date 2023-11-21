2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Mohammed Kudus to miss Ghana’s game against Comoros after picking injury in training

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana could miss Mohammed Kudus on Tuesday in the game against Comoros.



The Ghana male senior national team will play away to Comoros in a second game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers tomorrow.



Ahead of the game, Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has sustained an injury in training that is expected to make him miss the match.



The West Ham United forward started for Ghana in the game against Madagascar last Thursday.



It was the first game of the World Cup qualifiers played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Kudus in that game helped the Black Stars beat Madagascar 1-0 to bag all three points.



In case Mohammed Kudus is unable to play against Comoros on Tuesday, Ernest Nuamah could take his place in the starting eleven.



Ghana’s away game against Comoros is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Moroni Stadium. A win for the Black Stars will take Ghana to the summit of the Group I standings of the qualifiers.