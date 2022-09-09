2024 World Cup: Government will not fly supporters to Qatar with taxpayers money - Sports Minister

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

The Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that government would not spend taxpayers' money to airlift supporters to the World Cup in Qatar.



He explained that government has started the process of engaging with corporate entities in the country to raise funds for supporters in the country to fly to Qatar for the tournament.



He noted that due to Ghana’s current economic hardships, it would be difficult for the country to spend taxpayers’ money on flying supporters to the World Cup.



“Government is trying to raise funds through Corporate Ghana to help us to take fans to support our Black Stars.



“We will not use State funds for this and that is why we are appealing to corporate Ghana to come to our aid,” he stated on Citi FM.



Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H when they participate in the competition which commences in November.



In 2014, government airlifted supporters from Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil to cheer the Black Stars at the tournament.



