2024 Paris Olympic qualifier: We are ready for Benin – Nora Hauptle affirms

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, says her team is already familiar with how Benin plays ahead of their 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier on Friday, October 27, 2023.



The two nations faced each other in an international friendly in February 2023, with the Black Queens winning 3-0 in Cotonou.



The Swiss international said that her team has already properly analyzed Benin ahead of the clash in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers.



“We know Benin already from the test game in February. We have properly analyzed them. We know about transitions. They also have international prayers from France,” Nora said.



“We are aware of the strengths. I am pretty convinced we will make a good game here; a good performance.”



The game will be played at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou at 4 pm Ghana time.



The Queens have been amazing in their last two games, having secured a 7-0 aggregate after a 4-0 away win in Conakry and a 3-0 win in Ghana.







LSN/KPE