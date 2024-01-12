2024 FIFA U20 Women’s WCQ: Hannah Nyame misses Black Princesses training due to injury

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana held a first training session in Senegal on Thursday ahead of the first leg of the tie in the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s U20 World Cup.



All but one player [Hannah Nyame] missed the training session on Thursday.



In a communique from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), it has disclosed that the talented teenager missed the training session due to a minor injury.



“The Black Princesses held their first training session in Senegal ahead of the 1st leg of the final round FIFA u-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Senegal.



“Twenty-two Princesses were involved in the training except for Hannah Nyame who missed the session due to a minor injury,” the Ghana FA said in its release.



Ghana’s Black Princesses will play Senegal in the first leg of the tie in the qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Saturday, January 13.



The game will kick off at 5 pm at Stade Lat Dior in Thies.



The reverse fixture in Ghana will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 21.