Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

2023 CHAN qualifiers: Imoro starts as Annor Walker names strong squad to face against Benin

Black Galaxies Head Coach, Annor Walker, has named a strong squad for the first leg of the qualifiers to the CHAN tournament against Benin.

After missing the last two editions of the CHAN tournament, Ghana is keen on succeeding in the qualifiers to secure a ticket to play at the upcoming tournament.

At this stage of the qualifiers, Ghana has been drawn against Benin.

Today, the first leg of the two-legged tie is set to be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Coach of the Black Galaxies, Annor Walker has named a squad with a lot of quality.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is named to man the post for the local national team while Imoro Ibrahim and Mohammed Alhassan are given places in the defence.

Gladson Awako is captaining the team with Jonah Attuquaye and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh leading the attack.

Below is the Black Galaxies' starting line-up for the Benin clash:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK)

Imoro Ibrahim

Konadu Yiadom

Mohammed Alhassan

Augustine Randolph

Gladson Awako (C)

Razak Kassim

Jonah Attuquaye

Evans Osei-Wusu

Suraj Seidu

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Today’s encounter between Ghana and Benin is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

