2023 CHAN qualifier: Black Galaxies to leave Accra on Thursday ahead of Benin clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies of Ghana will leave Accra on Thursday, 28th July 2022 for the second leg of the Championship of Africans Nations against Junior Squirrels of Benin.



Coach Annor Walker's head into the return leg with a comfortable 3-0 advantage following Sunday's thrashing at the Cape Coast stadium



Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring for Ghana in the 25th minute before his club teammate Mohammed Alhassan doubled their advantage by four minutes.



After the recess, Ghana captain Gladson Awako put the icing on the cake after he curled a lovely ball into the roof of the net for the third goal of the day.



The 2nd leg of the fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Porto-Novo.



Ghana has failed to qualify for the tournament in the last three editions and will hope to make another appearance this time around.



The Black Galaxies finished 2nd in 2009 and in 2014.