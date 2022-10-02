2023 CHAN: We will prepare well to progress from the group stage - Annor Walker

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Head coach for the Black Galaxies of Ghana, Coach Annor Walker has welcomed the draw for the 2023 CHAN tournament which has pitted his side in Group C.



On Saturday, October 1, CAF officially held the draw for next year’s tournament at a ceremony in the host country, Algeria.



At the end of the draw, Ghana was drawn in Group C to face Morocco, Madagascar, and Sudan.



Reacting to the draw, coach Annor Walker said his team will prepare well to ensure qualification to the knockout stage.



"Every group is tough whatever it is that's why you've qualified for the competition. Which group do you want to be in? God knows what he is doing.



"What we have to do is to prepare well to progress in the group. I don't see it as an easy group but it depends on your preparations and how you approach every match. The most important thing is your preparations," Coach Annor Walker told Ghanasportspage in an interview.



The 2023 CHAN is scheduled to be played from January to February next year.