2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Austria tournament will aid Ghana ahead of Nigeria clash - Dr. Aubynn

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn believes the upcoming four-nations tournament in Austria will help the team ahead of their clash with Nigeria in the 2023 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



The Black Galaxies are hoping to qualify for the tournament to be staged in Algeria in January after missing out of the last three editions.



They eliminated Benin in the first round of the qualifiers to set up Nigeria tie later this month.



The team will be traveling to Austria for the tournament next week and will come up against Qatar, Morocco and Jamaica in the four-nation tournament.



According to the Medeama Board chairman, the tournament will be of immense benefit to the players and the technical team. Also he stated that training in Austria will also bring more opportunities to the players in terms of scouting and agents who will be around during the tournament.



“Before we were to embark on our journey to Benin, the FA informed the team that if they are able to eliminate Benin, they will go for the four-nation tournament in Austria which Ghana has been invited. he said in an interview.



“This will really help the team to prepare ahead of the Nigeria game. After the tournament in Austria the team will move to camping to face Nigeria”.



“Currently it is summer in Europe and the weather is not bad, so I don’t think it will be a challenge”, he added.