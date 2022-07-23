2023 CHAN Q: Black Galaxies are determined to want to make history - Tony Aubynn

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Black Galaxies management committee chairman, Dr Tony Aubyn has said the team is highly motivated and determined to qualify against Benin in the 2023 CHAN qualifier.



Ghana host Benin in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday July 24, 2023.



The Black Galaxies have missed out on the CHAN tournament on three occasions and are hoping to make it to the tournament in Algeria next year.



According to the Executive Council member, the players are determined and motivated to qualify.



“The players are committed and dedicated to qualifying”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9fm.

“We have a solid technical team led by Coach Annor Walker and Prosper Narteh Ogum”.



“There is pressure and motivation on the team ahead of this game because in the last three editions the team has failed to qualify for the CHAN so this current crop of players are determined to qualify. They want to make history by qualifying to the tournament”, he added.



The winner of this tie will face Nigeria in the final qualifying round.