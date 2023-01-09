2023 CHAN: Black Galaxies will not take any team for granted – Tony Aubynn

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Management Committee chairman of the Black Galaxies Dr Tony Aubynn says the team will not take any opponent for granted at the 2022 Championship of African Nations in Algeria.



The home base national team is still chasing their first CHAN title after competing in three previous editions, finishing as runners-up twice.



Heading for their fourth tournament, which starts on Friday, the Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member believes the team had the best preparation to do well in the tourney.



“We are not going to take any team for granted. We are going into this tournament with the plan to treat every team with the needed respect that they deserve,” Aubynn told ghanafa.org, as quoted by Graphic Sports.



“I have a lot of confidence in the players that they are ready and willing to make history by delivering the trophy for the country,” he added.



The Black Galaxies will face Mozambique in their final pre-tournament friendly on Tuesday ahead of their first game of the competition on Sunday, January 15 against Madagascar.



Ghana is housed in Group C alongside Mozambique, Sudan, and Morocco.



