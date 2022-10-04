2023 CHAN: Agyemang Badu backs Ghana to advance past group stages

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars regular, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stressed that he is confident the Black Galaxies of Ghana will progress from the group stages of the 2023 CHAN tournament.



Over the weekend, CAF held the official draw for next year’s tournament in the host country, Algeria.



At the end of the draw, Ghana was pitted in Group C to face Morocco, Madagascar, and Sudan.



Speaking on the draw, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has indicated that he expects the Black Galaxies to qualify out of the group.



“I will be a bit surprised because we have quality, the likes of Afriyie Barnieh, we praying for them, they will have injury free.



“We have the Gladson Awako’s, the Seidu Suraj’s, Kasim and others,” the Great Olympics midfielder said.



Agyemang Badu added, “So we have a good team, we have an experienced coach, we have a very good assistant coach which is key to modern football these days.



“And with good preparations and no injuries, it will be very difficult for me to say we will be out of the group stages.



“We will sail through, I have played with the guys and I know the kind of experience they have, we just need to have a good preparation.”



The 2023 CHAN will start next January in Algeria.