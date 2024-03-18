2023 African Games: Bukom Banku's son Abubakar Kamoko qualifies to medal zone in Men's boxing

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Abubakar Kamoko, the son of Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has qualified for the semi-final of the Men's cruiserweight boxing at the 2023 African Games.



Abubakar Kamoko known by his ring name Tilapia defeated his DR Congo opponent Nlandu Mbeli on March 17, 2024.



Following his progress to the semi-finals, Abubakar will earn a bronze medal if he fails to make the final.



He is now in line to equal or better his father Bukom Banku’s feat of winning a bronze medal at the All-African Games in Johannesburg in 1999.



In a previous interview with GhanaWeb, Abubakar Kamoko revealed that he has set his eyes on becoming an Olympic champion.



"It's not going to be an easy task, but I promise Ghanaians I will try and be an Olympic champion," he said.





