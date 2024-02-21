2023 Africa Games: Cape Coast Sports Stadium to host women's football event

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been selected as the venue for the women's football event in the upcoming 2023 Africa Games.



Ghana's Black Princesses, current holders of the WAFU U-20 Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, are set to compete in Group A against Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda.



Ghana will kick off their tournament campaign against Ethiopia on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Subsequently, they will face Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12, before concluding the group stage with a match against Uganda on Friday, March 15, 2024.



Coach Yussif Basigi's squad recently returned from a seven-day training camp in Clairefontaine, France, as part of an exchange program facilitated by the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.



The camp aimed to enhance the team's preparation ahead of the African Games.