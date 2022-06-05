You are here: HomeSports2022 06 05Article 1553516

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2023 Afcon qualifiers: Central African Republic to host Ghana behind closed doors

The Black Stars of Ghana The Black Stars of Ghana

Central African Republic will host Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers behind closed doors on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In accordance with CAF directives, no fans will be admitted to the match, which will be played on a neutral ground.

The Wild Beasts will take on the Black Stars at the 40,000-seat Estádio da Cidadela in Luanda.

The game is being held in Angola because the Central African Republic lacks a CAF/FIFA-approved stadium to host international matches.

“We don’t have supporters here and tomorrow the stadium will be closed to the public. No supporters will be in so we will play behind closed doors.” Central African Republic team manager Willy Kongo told Ghanasportspage.com

Ghana's qualifying campaign began on Wednesday, June 1, with a 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Cape Coast, and the Black Stars will be favourites in Sunday's match.

Ghana travelled to Angola with a squad of 25 players, including three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers.

The Wild Beast are coming off a 2-0 loss to their landlords, Angola, in the Group E opener, but they are confident of making history when they face the four-time African champions.

