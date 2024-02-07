2023 AFCON semi-final triggers a diplomatic row between Nigeria and South Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A statement from the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa warning its citizens in the country to be measured in their celebrations of the Super Eagles' possible victory over South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries.



The Nigeria High Commission in South Africa in a statement released on Tuesday, February 6, warned Nigerians living in South Africa to avoid provocative celebrations if the Super Eagles win the tie.



The notice implored Nigerians residing in South Africa to be mindful of their celebrations in order not to infuriate some South Africans who might want to use the defeat to inflict xenophobic attacks on them.



But in a statement issued on the same day, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) called out Nigeria's diplomatic service in South Africa for causing a 'false alarm' ahead of the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa.



DIRCO in their response, stated that there is "no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans" in any of their matches against Nigeria.



DIRCO emphasized that they "...are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission."



"The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa."



In 2019, some South Africans in Johannesburg inflicted xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans with mobs attacking foreign-owned businesses. Nigerians were the biggest victims as at least 12 people were killed while many sustained injuries, according to BBC.



Nigerian and South Africa go head-to-head later today, February 7, 2024, for a spot in the final.



The game is set to come off at 17:00 GMT kick-off time at Stade Bouaké.





EE/EK