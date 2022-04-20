2023 AFCON qualifiers: The records and information about Ghana’s opponents

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

The Black Stars have been placed in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana would face Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers which commences later in June this year.



The Black Stars, after a poor showing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and are looking forward to the 2023 edition as they eye the trophy which has eluded Ghana for over forty years.



Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic haven't reached the level of Ghana in African and World football but they will take a cue from what happened to the Black Stars in the 2021 AFCON to motivate themselves in the qualifiers.



The Black Stars were eliminated from the 2021 AFCON by Comoros and the three aforementioned countries will also hope to achieve that feat by qualifying for the 2023 AFCON at the expense of Ghana.



Here are the profiles of the three countries who have been drawn in the same group alongside Ghana in the qualifiers:



Madagascar:







Nicknamed Barea, the Madagascar male senior national team was formed about 75 years ago and they played their first official game in 1947 where they lost 2-1 to Mauritius.



The game was part of a Triangulaire tournament between Madagascar, Mauritius, and Reunion. Madagascar's second match was at home to Reunion and saw their first-ever win, 4–2. The tournament was staged every year until 1958, and Madagascar's highest-scoring game was on July 13, 1953, when they beat Reunion 6–4 at home. Their worst loss was on July 18, 1965, when they lost 7–0 to DR Congo.



Their biggest achievement was a quarter-final qualification after making their maiden appearance in the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.



They missed out on the 2021 edition and are hoping to make their second appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.



Angola







Angola hosted the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars lost 1-0 in the final to the Pharaohs of Egypt.



The Giant Sable Antelopes of Angola played their first game on February 8, 1976, after 3-2 to DR Congo. In June 1977, Cuba became Angola's first non-African opponent when the two countries met in Angola, with Angola winning 1–0.



Their biggest win was beating Swaazeiland 7-0 on April 23, 2000, while the conceding six goals against Portugal in 1989 remains their biggest defeat in football.



Angola have qualified for the AFCON on eight occasions after making its maiden appearance in 1996. Their best results in the AFCON came in the 2008 and 2010 editions where they reached the quarter-final phase.



They have won the COSAFA Cup on three occasions (1999, 2001, and 2004).



Central African Republic







The team made its debut under the name of Ubangi-Shari in 1956 against French Cameroon. The Central African Football Federation was founded in 1961 and joined FIFA in 1964 and CAF in 1965.



Central African Republic's first official match was in the 1961 Friendship Games in Ivory Coast where they drew twice against Upper Volta and Liberia before losing to the hosts and failing to progress to the next round.



Their biggest defeat was beating 5-1 to French Cameroon in 1956 while the 11-0 embarrassing defeat to Côte d'Ivoire on December 27, 1961, remains the biggest defeat of Central African Republic.



Central African Republic have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and making it to the 2023 edition will be a monumental achievement in their footballing history.