2023 AFCON qualifiers: Six star performers so far

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: goal.com

Sadio Mane



Some players might wilt when their transfer future is the subject of international speculation, yet despite Mane’s potential move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich being forensically analysed at every turn, the attacker turned on the class during the international break.



Showing little of the fatigue that might be expected from a player coming to the end of a gruelling season, Mane bagged a hat-trick against Benin as Senegal ran out 3-1 winners in Dakar to open the campaign.



In their second fixture, the Teranga Lions weren’t as vibrant going forward, although Mane did score the only goal of the game—a 98th-minute penalty—to ensure maximum points for the African champions.



With four games in two matches, no one can claim that Mane was distracted by the intense discussion around his future.



Victor Osimhen



Osimhen’s performance during this international break was evidence of how badly he was missed by Nigeria during their mixed Africa Cup of Nations campaign, as he proved his ability to unsettle defences and pillage goals as Jose Peseiro got his reign off the ground.



The striker added Nigeria’s winner at home against Sierra Leone in their qualifying opener, before following that up with a four-goal showing as Sao Tome e Principe were routed 10-0 in Agadir.



Of course, the islanders are among Africa’s weakest sides, but Osimhen still demonstrated his class with an emphatic display to move up to 15 international goals.



At this rate, the Napoli star could well be the man to break Rashidi Yekini’s longstanding Super Eagles goal record.



Gabadinho Mhango



In light of The Gambia’s run to the Nations Cup quarter-finals, Malawi’s own fine campaign—and their progress to the knockouts—arguably didn’t get the credit and attention it deserves.



The Flames’ target now must be to repeat the feat and return to next year’s Afcon, although after being drawn alongside Ethiopia, Guinea and Egypt in qualification, it won’t be easy.



As a minimum they must win their home games, and Mhango’s pair of penalties against Ethiopia on gameweek one was enough to secure maximum points in Lilongwe.



Malawi were unfortunate to fall to Guinea in the 91st minute, but with the forward’s future at Orlando Pirates uncertain, this international break was a reminder of his class.



Mohamed Camara



Leeds United are reportedly sniffing around Red Bull Salzburg’s Camara as they consider potential replacements for Kalvin Philiips, who’s understood to be on Manchester City’s radar.



The 22-year-old is coming off the back of a fine season in which he won a second Austrian title with Red Bull Salzburg, and certainly appears destined for great things.



He was outstanding for Mali during the international break, opening the scoring against Congo-Brazzaville before equalising against South Sudan as the Eagles struggled in Entebbe.



It wasn’t a flawless international break for Mali—they were being held 1-1 by the Sudanese until the 93rd minute—but they are nonetheless one of only seven sides to still have their 100-percent record preserved.



Mohammed Kudus



The bright spark of a mixed international break for Ghana, who advanced their World Cup preparations with a four-point start to the qualifiers before a testing outing in the Kirin Cup.



Nonetheless, the ongoing blossoming of Kudus into a key figure for the Black Stars continues to be a big theme of 2022.



He opened the scoring against Madagascar just after the break before then contributing the assist for Ghana’s third after fine interplay with debutant Antoine Semenyo.



Against the Central African Republic, he again found the net—the highlight of a performance full of trickery and flair—although losing possession on several occasions reminded Ghana fans that Kudus still has some rough edges to iron out.



Youssef En-Nesyri



The Morocco forward struggled to truly impose himself during the Nations Cup in Cameroon earlier this year, and struggled to really get going with Sevilla during an injury-hit La Liga campaign.



In contrast to last season, when he netted 18 goals, the forward only scored five in the Spanish top flight this season, raising concerns about whether he’ll be the right man to lead the line for the Atlas Lions at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



This international break appears to have silenced these critics, with En-Nesyri again proving why he ought to be the man to lead the North Africans at the global showpiece.



He scored in both of the Atlas Lions’ qualifiers—the 2-1 triumph over South Africa and the 2-0 victory against Liberia—prompting a message of homage from La Liga itself.



“The lion will always be a lion,” read a social media post by the Spanish top flight.