2023 AFCON qualifiers: Otto Addo settles on 25 players for CAR clash in Angola

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars Otto Addo has named a squad of 25 players for Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.



Three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers are on the roster.



Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo, who suffered an ankle injury in the build-up to the first match against Madagascar, was ruled out of the trip.



Augustine Okrah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh did not make the cut for the match.



The Black Stars were ruthless in their season opener, defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.



Addo and his charges will be looking for a second win to extend their lead at the top of the group.



The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



Central African Republic opted for Angola because they do not have a CAF approved stadium to host international matches.



Below is the squad list:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen



Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah



Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso



Wingers/Attackers: Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Felix Afena Gyan, Kwesi Wreidt, Benjamin Tetteh