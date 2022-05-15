2023 AFCON qualifiers: Ethiopia adopt Malawi as home venue after CAF stadium ban

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ethiopia will play their home matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi.



This was after the Confederation of African Football banned Ethiopia's national Bahir Dar Stadium and 21 other stadia on the continent in September last year due poor facilities.



"Last week, a delegation of the African football governing body visited assessed the renovation works carried out at the Bahir Dar Stadium," a report by Ethiopian Monitor read.



"The renovation works, carried out by Ethiopian Football Federation together with Amhara region officials, have failed to address the outstanding issues noted in the previous inspection report, CAF informed the Federation in a letter on Tuesday, after reviewing the latest assessment notes.



"The Stadium will remain banned from hosting matches until several major issues that the letter categorized in 10 points are addressed, according to the latest decision stated in a seven-page long letter."



Ethiopia's decision to move was confirmed by Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamil andu



"Ethiopia declares Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as host venue for its match against Egypt on 9th June. Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Mo Salah in action and later in September against the Flames," said Nyamil and.