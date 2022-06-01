2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Antoine Semenyo set for Ghana debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo is set to make his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana.



The red-hot forward received his maiden invite for the game against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Semenyo, who scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in the just ended English Champions season, is expected to start alongside Felix Afena-Gyan.



The Black Stars will host Madagascar on Wednesday at the Cape Coast stadium before travelling to the Central African Republic for the second game of Group E.



Semenyo and his teammates will travel to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament in a fortnight time.



The lanky forward was born to Ghanaian parents in England but opted to represent his African heritage.



The Bristol forward has popped up on the radar of several clubs with Celtic, the leading contenders to sign him in the transfer window.



