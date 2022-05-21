You are here: HomeSports2022 05 21Article 1543445

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2023 AFCON Q: Central Africa to host Black Stars in Angola - Reports

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Estadio 11 de Novembro Estadio 11 de Novembro

Central African Republic will host Ghana in next month's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in the Angolan capital, Luanda, according to reports.

Central Africa will take on the Black Stars on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the second round of the qualifiers, four days after Ghana had played Madagascar in Cape Coast.

Having failed to present a match venue in the country to CAF for the qualifying matches, Central Africa have chosen to play against Ghana in Angola.

However, the Wild Beasts are still looking for a permanent venue to play the remaining home matches during the qualifications.

Central African Republic will open their campaign away to Angola on Wednesday, June 5, 2022, and still stay in the country to tackle the Black Stars.

Madagascar is the other country in the group.

Newsleading news icon

General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Eagle Prophet

Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet

Businessleading business icon

Ghana's Inflation rose to 23.6% in April 2022

Is Ghana Africa's most expensive country to live in? - BBC report seeks answers

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Singer Apaatse and ex-girlfriend, Michy

Shatta Wale took Michy home the same day I broke up with her - Apaatse

Africaleading africa news icon

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote becomes world’s 61st richest man - Report

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Albert Donkor

Akufo Addo showed concern over George Floyd’s death in America, ignored killings in Ghana