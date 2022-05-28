2023 AFCON: Otto Addo urged to use Hearts striker Afriyie Barnieh in qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to use Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Barnieh and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United are the only locals in Addo's 33-man squad for the upcoming games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



Barnieh, captain of the victorious 2021 Ghana U20 team, has been called up as a result of his consistency and impressive finishing in the Ghana Premier League. He has scored ten goals for the Phobians.



“I will appeal to the Coach (Otto Addo) to use Barnieh. He is a good striker like Prince Polley, who is good at heckling defenders. This kind of player makes it easy for midfielders to go forward.”



“Our local players give too much respect to foreign-based players in Black Stars. I will advise Barnieh not to feel shy but he should train and play with seriousness to open more doors for other local players,” Gyamfi said on Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



Black Stars face Madagascar in their first match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on June 1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



For the second match against the Central African Republic, Ghana will travel to Angola.



They will then compete in a four-nation tournament against Japan, Chile, and Tunisia as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.