2023 AFCON: Can Black Stars end 42-year AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast?

It's been a little over four decades since Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations. The enviable feat that placed Ghana as the most decorated African country then was recorded in 1982 in Libya.



Since then, Ghana's fortunes as the continent's topmost football country have diminished with the country slumping from first to fourth on the list of the most successful countries in the tournament's history. Ghana is now behind Egypt - 7 times winners and Cameroon - 5 times winners.



Although the Black Stars have some incredible talents they could count on to break the jinx, many Ghanaians are not expecting much from the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars' performance at the 2021 AFCON where they exited at the group stage, and yet another group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as recent form of three defeats, one win, and a draw in their last five games seems to have cast huge doubt on Ghana winning the tournament.



Speaking to some Ghanaians, many expect the team to qualify from their group which is made of Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique but do not see them go farther than the round of 16.



Regarding the player they count on to be the standout performer, many mentioned West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.



