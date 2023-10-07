2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 4: Heart of Lions vs Bofoakwa Tano – Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Heart of Lions will welcome Bofoakwa Tano to the WAFA Park in Sogakope inmatch week four of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Heart of Lions, nicknamed the Giant Killers, are still without a win in the Ghana top flight since their return after an eight-year absence, and will hope that first win comes against their fellow returnees.



All of Heart of Lions first three games so far have ended in draws; goalless stalemates against Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics before a spirited 2-2 draw at Real Tamale United last weekend.



For Bofoakwa Tano, their 16 years of absence in the Ghana Premier League was worth the wait, as they are currently flying.



They are top of the league log with 7 points after three games following back to back homes win against Hearts of Oak and Real Tamale United preceded by opening day goalless draw at Accra Great Olympics.



While Heart of Lions will be looking for their first three points of the season Bofoakwa Tano will hope to pick a positive result and maintain their place at the top of the table.