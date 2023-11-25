2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 12: Nsoatreman FC vs Heart of Lions – Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

After the unfortunate incidents in Sunyani last weekend, Nsoatreman will hope they can get back to winning ways when they host Heart of Lions this weekend.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match week 12 game will be played at the Nana Kromansah Park on Sunday, November 26.



Nsoatreman are coming into the game on the back of the goalless draw at Bofoakwa Tano that led to the attack of head coach Maxwell Konadu while Heart of Lions lost at home to Bechem United.



The home side are second on the league log with 20 points while the visitors are bottom with 7 points from 11 games.



In their last six games, Nsoatreman have won three games, drawn one and lost the other team while Heart of Lions are without a win. The Ghana Premier League returnees have lost four time and picked two draws.



Nsoatreman are on a perfect run at home this season so far, winning all fives. Meanwhile, Heart of Lions have lost two and draw the two games in their last five away games.