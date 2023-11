2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 12: GFA confirms match officials

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

The match officials for the match week 12 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have been announced by the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Referees Committee.



Dr. Osman Imoro is set to officiate the game between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Saturday.



The Hearts of Oak versus Berekum Chelsea game will be officiated by Charles Bulug



See the full list of officials below:



REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2023MATCH: LEGON CITIES VS ASANTE KOTOKO

VENUE: WAFA PARK, SOGAKOPE



REFEREE: DR. OSMAN IMORO



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM AND FREDERICK DANFUL



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2023MATCH: SAMARTEX VS REAL TAMALE UNITED

VENUE: NSENKYIRE PARK



REFEREE: MAWULI KLU



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND ROLAND ADDY



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT LARYEA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2023MATCH: NSOATREMAN VS HEARTS OF LIONS

VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH PARK



REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA AND PASCAL MAWUSI



4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2023MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS GOLD STARS

VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI AND JAMES OSAFO



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ODURO-NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



DATE: POSTPONEDMATCH: DREAMS FC VS BOFOAKWA TANO

VENUE:



REFEREE: GIDEON NII-COFIE



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANNAN LOMOTEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN:



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2023MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS BEREKUM CHEALSEA

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: AMADU IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND ALHASSAN ABDUL-RAUF



4TH REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAKO WILLIAMS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



DATE: SATURDAY,NOVEMBER 25, 2023MATCH: NATIONS FC VS KARELA UNITED

VENUE: DR KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM AND ERNEST AKATEY



4TH REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL ARTHUR DADZIE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2023MATCH: ADUANA FC VS ACCRA LIONS

VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: REGINALD COLLINS AMOAH



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND MIKAAL-II FAUZAN



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOUS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING



DATE: POSTPONEDMATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS OLYMPICS

VENUE:



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU AND ISAAC ASANTE



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YOA BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEX AZAMETI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN:



GFA COMMUNICATIONS