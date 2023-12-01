2023/24 CAF Champions League: You’ll see a different Medeama against CR Belouizdad - Theophilos Anoba

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Theophilus Anoba has assured fans that they will see a different Medeama from the one that lost to Al Ahly in their first 2023/24 CAF Champions League match a week ago.



The Ghana champions are set to host the Algerian powerhouse at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.



This was after the Mauves and Yellows lost 3-0 to Egypt giants Al Ahly in their maiden game in the competition, a game they were able to hold on for more than an hour without conceding in Cairo.



Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match, the 34-year-old Anoba indicated that all the players are well prepared for the game.



“I think we are really prepared. This is what we came to this world to do and it is a very big opportunity for every one of us.



“I assure everyone that tomorrow everyone is going to see a different Medeama; different from what you saw in Egypt.”



Medeama need to win to get their hopes of reaching the quarterfinal of the CAF Champions League back on track after the opening-day blip.