2022 World Cup qualifiers: Zimbabwe to announce squad to face Ghana on Monday

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Zimbabwe will announce their squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana on Monday.



The Warriors postponed the announcement to Monday as they wait for news on the easing of restrictions for players from red-listed countries in the UK.



Four of Zimbabwe's key players ply their trade in England and will know if they can be included after a decision from the UK government.



"Announcement will be made next week, most likely on Monday," said the general manager of the Zimbabwean football team, Wellington Mpandare. "The delay has been necessitated by UK and United States-based players, who are still waiting for the positions of their government's on quarantine issues. We are however in touch with them."



The Black Stars will hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, before travelling to Harare for the second leg on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



