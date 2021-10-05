2022 World Cup qualifiers: Zimbabwe players arrive for Ghana clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Some players of Zimbabwe's national team including captain Knowledge Musona have arrived in Accra ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



The rest of the team are expected in Ghana later on Tuesday after departing Harare in the morning.



Musona, who plies his trade in Saudi Arabia flew directly to Ghana together with Tanzania based duo of Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere.



Coach Norman Mapeza and the local players will link up with the South Africa-based contingent in Johannesburg, as well as Zambia-based Thabani Kamusoko.



The team will join the rest of their squad in Accra before preparations begin for the game against the Black Stars.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom-based players will also arrive in Ghana today, while Teenage Hadebe, who plies his trade in the United States, will be the last to arrive, tomorrow.



Ghana hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.