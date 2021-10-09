2022 World Cup qualifiers: Which attacking system should Ghana deploy against Zimbabwe?

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Second in Group G with three points after the first two days of qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars must imperatively win on Saturday against Zimbabwe to stand any chance of overtaking South Africa to top the group at the halfway stage.



To do so, Milovan Rajevac could bet on a large attacking quartet made up of the Ayew brothers (André and Jordan), Mohammed Kudus, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



For his first since his return to the head of the Black Stars, what offensive animation will the Serbian technician put in place to overcome the Warriors? This is a question that torments the minds of many observers of Ghanaian football.



In view of the possible tactical scheme in which Zimbabwe will evolve which will be based on a low, hermetic, and compact block, Milovan Rajevac could align a tactical software in 4 2 3 1.



In this diagram, the Serbian technician could bet on an offensive square that can be of high quality.



Thus on the right lane of the Ghanaian attack, we can find the talented attacking midfielder of Ajax Amsterdam Mohammed Kudus. Thanks to his left paw he can go inside and trigger strikes or serve his attacker in good conditions.



His counterpart on the left will undoubtedly be the sensation at the start of the Ligue 1 season with Rennes, Kamaldeen Sulemana. Lively, explosive, and very mobile, the 19-year-old virtuoso (4 goals and 1 assist in 11 games with Rennes), is able to bring his carelessness and his unpredictability to the offensive animation of the Black Stars.



At the forefront of the Ghanaian attack, Jordan Ayew will be a serious candidate. Thanks to his stalls, his calls against calls, false leads, the Crystal Palace striker could make the difference against Zimbabwe.



In support of Jordan Ayew, the André Ayew option is almost predictable. With his good vision of the game, his ability to play in one touch, and his passing skills, the captain of the Black Stars will improve the offensive game of his training.



As a reminder, the duel between Black Stars of Ghana and Zimbabwe Warriors takes place on Saturday, October 9 at 4 p.m. GMT at Cape Coast Stadium.